South Carolina Close Contact Businesses Reopened Monday To Customers

FT. MILL — In South Carolina, the ‘we’re open’ signs were shining brightly at barbershops, nail and hair salons Monday. Governor McMaster announced last week the state would lift restrictions on close contact businesses. Dozens of people waited in line outside the Fort Mill Barber Shop while keeping their distance.

Most businesses posted new Covid-19 restrictions on their windows and inside on the walls on chairs. Employees and customers wore face masks, workers sanitized all their instruments, and everyone seemed to practice social distancing.

“The risk is worth it for me. I needed a hair cut, it was time,” says Dan Rose of Ft. Mill.

The Gym at 214 Main is only allowing personal training at this time. And, they must be appointment only.