Charlotte Nail Bar Implementing New Safety Guidelines For Customers, Workers Ahead Of Phase 2 Reopening

CHARLOTTE — Under North Carolina’s Phase 2 of reopening, businesses like salons, gyms, playgrounds, and theaters will be allowed to reopen.

Don Do, the owner of Mimosa’s Nail Bar, hopes he’ll be able to reopen this weekend. He shut down two months ago due to concerns over COVID-19. He says new safety measures will be enforced even before his clients and workers walk through the door.

“We’re having our technicians take a safety survey every single day before they walk in the door checking your temperature to make sure they’re without any symptoms, we’re doing the same thing for our clients. When a client books an appointment, they’re getting a message saying these are the new protocols. Please wait in your car. Call us before you come in.

So we can text you when it’s time to come in. Make sure you bring a face mask,” says Don Do, Mimosa’s Nail Bar.

Top-notch disinfectant, good ventilation, and even UVC lighting Do says, in order to keep everyone safe.

Mimosa’s will open accept appointments. They even designed digital menus that customers will be able to use from their phones.