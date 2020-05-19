Pier 1 Announces Plan To Close All Stores By Fall 2020

Pier 1 has announced that they plan to close all their stores by fall 2020. The company posted the following statement on their website:

Pier 1 announced on May 19, 2020 that it has filed a motion seeking court approval to begin an orderly wind-down of the company’s retail operations as soon as reasonably possible after store locations are able to reopen following mandated closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company expects to continue serving customers in its stores through early fall 2020. Store closing dates will vary by location.

Pier 1 joins a long list of businesses who have either filed bankruptcy or shut down completely due to the coronavirus pandemic.