Wilson’s World: Recapping Our Music For Meals Benefit for Second Harvest Food Bank

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – This morning Wilson talked about this past Saturday’s “Music for Meals: A Carolina Together Event for Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina,” a virtual event that highlighted great local and regional musical artists. The benefit which aired on WCCB-TV was co-hosted by Wilson and our own WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty and was a successful event, however it was just short of the goal. But thanks to Harris Teeter and their vendors that goal will be met. Video guest Danna Robinson with Harris Teeter dropped in on Wilson this morning and surprised him with the donation announcement. Thanks to Harris Teeter and their vendors, the benefit’s goal will be surpassed.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina needs your help now more than ever. The “Music for Meals” benefit gave everyone an opportunity to raise funds to purchase food boxes for Second Harvest for those hit hardest by COVID–19 and the Stay At Home orders. The healthy, shelf-stable food boxes will help feed families, children missing school meals, senior citizens so they can stay safely at home, workers who have reduced income or lost their job, and other at risk people who have to remain quarantined.

If you didn’t catch the show that aired on WCCB-TV last Saturday (or you would like to watch it again) you can still view it on our website and you can still donate as well…just click HERE.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.