CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today in Auger & Auger’s Doghouse we have Tobias! A fun, energetic puppy with beautiful blue eyes who loves to be silly. Tobias would do well in a home where he would get lots of exercise.

For more information on how to adopt Tobias or any of the other animals at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit https://charlottenc.gov/AnimalsCMPD/Pages/default.aspx.