Hot in Hollywood: The Academy Considers Postponing the Oscars, Dinklage & Mamoa Reunite For Vampire Film

CHARLOTTE, NC– The pandemic is forcing almost all aspects of culture and entertainment to be pushed back, and that could include the Academy Awards. The Academy is reportedly considering postponing the 2021 Oscars, currently set for February, depending on the state of the country. Plus, Game of Thrones co-stars Jason Mamoa and Peter Dinklage are teaming back up. The duo will star together in an upcoming vampire film, titled Good, Bad & Undead. The film will center around a legendary vampire hunter (Dinklage), who befriends a vampire (Mamoa) who together con nearby towns for money.