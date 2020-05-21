TSA Announces Screening Changes In Response To Pandemic: Less Touching, More Space

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Transportation Security Administration announced Thursday some screening changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Passengers should now hang onto their boarding passes, rather than hand them over to TSA officers. Officers will look at them without touching them, to prevent cross-contamination.

Also, if you have a bag that does not pass x-ray screening, you may be required to unpack it yourself and send it back through the machine again, instead of an officer searching it by hand.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB Sports anchor Zach Aldridge