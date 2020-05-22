Edge On The Clock: Kelly Ripa Reveals She Has Been Quarantining In The Caribbean

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Television host Kelly Ripa has revealed that she’s been quarantining from the Caribbean. She and husband Mark Consuelos and their three kids had just booked a two-week trip in March, when all of a sudden, the coronavirus hit the world, and they decided to stay.

Plus, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says as much as 50% of the social media giant’s employees could be working remotely within the next five to ten years.

And, if you’re loving this whole social distancing thing, then this could be for you. NASA is looking to pay people who are willing to live together with a small crew of their researchers in isolation in Moscow, Russia for 8 months.