Gov. Cooper, NC Coronavirus Task Force Launch Count On Me NC Campaign

NORTH CAROLINA — Governor Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Coronavirus Task Force announced the launch of the Count on Me NC campaign, a free online training for business owners and customers, Friday before entering into Phase Two of reopening.

The online curriculum was developed for owners, managers and employees of restaurants, hotels and other businesses. It focuses on advanced cleaning, disinfection, social distancing and hygiene practices to keep the public and employees protected from Covid-19 exposure.

Customers will be able to comfortably visit newly opened businesses knowing if the establishment has completed the course, with businesses having a sign in the window and a logo for the website to show their commitment to using new safety protocols.

Servers may also be seen wearing a Count on Me pin or nametag, Gov. Cooper stated.

“So far, over 3,500 individuals representing over 1,800 businesses have completed the training with more signing up every day,” Gov. Cooper said. “The Count On Me campaign is really a testament to the collaboration going on all across our state as we fight COVID-19. And I know we will continue to partner with you and others to provide this type of helpful information and training.”

The Count on Me NC training is in the first phase which is designed for restaurants and hospitality businesses that serve food. The program plans to expand to other tourism businesses including lodging and attractions and add courses in Spanish by June.

“Count on Me conveys a sense of mutual responsibility as the hospitality industry prepares to welcome guests back into our dining rooms and other establishments,” North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (NCRLA) President and CEO Lynn Minges said. “We believe customers will appreciate the commitment participating businesses are making to protect their health, the health of other patrons, and the health of our employees by following the guidance of top public health experts. At the same time, we will rely on our guests to do their part to limit risk to fellow diners and the people serving them.”

See if your local business, restaurant or hotel establishment is taking part in the Count on Me NC campaign here.