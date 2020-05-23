Officials Say Six Charged Following Investigation Of Criminal Activity In Cleveland County

1/5 Gunter Timothy 20200518

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities say six people have been arrested for their involvement in serious crimes committed in Cleveland County over the last 10 days.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says they have recovered $28,400 in stolen property including a motorcycle, Dodge Durango, four wheeler, RV Camper, and two trailers.

Officials say all recovered property has been returned to the rightful owners.

As a result of the arrests, the following people have been charged:

Timothy David Gunter, of Ellenboro, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharge a weapon into occupied property felony larceny, possession of stolen goods, aid and abet, and possession of firearm by felon.

Dylan Matthew Johnson, of Bessemer City, is charged with larceny of motor vehicle, possession of stolen motor vehicle, and receiving stolen goods.

Ronald Kevin Dominy, Jr., of Lowell, possession of stolen motor vehicle, possession of counterfeit instrument, obtaining property by fraud, out of state fugitive warrant

Miranda Nichelle Ayers, of Shelby, is charged with larceny of motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods, and probation violation.

Connor Bryce Wellmon, of Kings Mountain, is charged with larceny of motor vehicle, and possession of stolen motor vehicle.

George Edward Hemminger, of Hartsville, South Carolina, currently has a warrant outstanding for obtaining property by false pretense.