CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ty Dillon will start in his fourth Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday. Just four days removed from finishing 19th at Darlington the Germain Racing Driver will try to keep his positive momentum going.

Dillon led 8 laps at Darlington on Wednesday.

Last year Dillon finished 23rd in NASCAR’s longest race of the season.

Ahead of race day Dillon went one-on-one with WCCB’s Zach Aldridge.