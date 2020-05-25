Wilson’s World: Lowe’s Home Improvement Honoring The Fallen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the second consecutive Memorial Day, Lowe’s employees are designating a parking space to honor fallen service members. Each store has individualized the space, and will pause operations at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day to observe the National Moment of Remembrance.

Lowe’s has pledged $4.5 Million‎ to help make a difference in the lives of active duty or retired service members and their families, as well as the loved ones of those who have fallen. Lowe’s has partnered with organizations that offer critical repairs and safe housing options, as well as job opportunities for veterans and those on active duty. Memorials will be assembled by sun-up and disassembled at sun-down on Memorial Day.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.