Mecklenburg County Health Officials Report 3,366 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases And 78 Deaths

As of May 25, 2020, 3,291 cases of and 74 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents were reported toMecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH). MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community. Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5PM are counted in the following days case count. Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of May 25, 2020 include: About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

More than a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

MCPH continues to expand outreach to Hispanic members of our community, including increased dissemination of the outreach toolkit in Spanish for community partners, setting up targeted outreach to Hispanic owned- and serving-businesses, and partnering with local organizations and media outlets to spread key prevention messages. About 1 in 8 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 2 in 3 reported cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 70 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14-days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 7.4 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents a slight increase over the last 14-days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health and Novant Health.

Seventy-five deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 5 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except one, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Nearly 2 out of 3 were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of the deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, there was a decrease in social distancing in Mecklenburg County over the last 14-days. Despite this downward trend, social distancing remains significantly higher than before the Stay at Home Order became effective on March 26, 2020. The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.