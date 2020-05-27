Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Bennett!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today in Auger & Auger’s Doghouse we have Bennett! A beautiful gray and white two-year-old Pit Bull/Boston Terrier mix who came to CMPD Animal Care & Control as a stray.

CMPD Animal Care & Control is open M-F from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm and on the weekends from 11:00 am – 7:00 pm.

To learn more about CMPD Animal Care & Control’s “Doodles for Dollars” program, visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/animalscmpd/photos/?tab=album&album_id=4164430016902295&ref=page_internal.

If you are interested in giving Bennett a forever home or any of the other animals at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit https://charlottenc.gov/AnimalsCMPD/Pages/default.aspx.