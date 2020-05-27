Police: Rock Hill Mother, Boyfriend Charged In Death Of 4-Year-Old

1/2

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Following a death investigation of a 4-year-old child, a Rock Hill mother and her boyfriend were arrested on charges of homicide and child abuse, officials say.

On Tuesday around 11:30 p.m., Rock Hill Police met with York County Sheriff’s Deputies and were advised of a possible child fatality in Rock Hill.

Officers responded to the residence on Gentle Breeze Lane and located a 4-year-old child dead inside the home.

As a result of the investigation, Detectives charged the child’s mother 23-year-old Jackleen Elizabeth Mullen and the mother’s boyfriend 26-year-old Audrevious Jarrell Williams with Homicide by Child Abuse or Neglect, police say.