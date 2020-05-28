Edge On The Clock: Google Allows Employees To Expense Up To $1K For Home Office Equipment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Google employees who don’t want to return to the office this summer can now start shopping for their own home office equipment. The New York Post is reporting Google, which prides itself on its employee benefits, is allowing employees to expense up to $1,000 for home office needs. Google expects 10 percent of its employees to return to work following the Fourth of July holiday.

Plus, a man from India is accused of murdering his wife, by snake bite. The New York Post reporting that the man first put a viper in the woman’s room, and the bites from that snake put his wife in a hospital for two months. When she was released from the hospital, he got a cobra, and threw it at her as she slept.

And, new research shows marijuana might actually make you more anxious instead of calming you down.