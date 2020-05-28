RNC Responds To NC’s Top Doc’s Request For Written Plans: No Physical Distancing, No Masks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Republican National Committee has responded to a letter from North Carolina’s top doctor. Dr. Mandy Cohen asked the RNC to submit written plans that detail options that can be put into place depending on where Charlotte is in August in terms of the pandemic. “This is a high risk event. No one would argue otherwise, so we how to we do this in a way that can protect the people of Charlotte and the Charlotte-area?”

Dr. Cohen, in a one on one interview with WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty Thursday, talking about the Republican National Convention in Charlotte this August. She says, “We don’t have a crystal ball to the end of August and I think that’s why we all being on the same page to realize we have to have options to make sure we can tailor that to what is happening in North Carolina in the time.”

In a letter sent to Governor Cooper Thursday night, the RNC didn’t offer any options for different pandemic scenarios. There are no mentions of physical distancing or face coverings. The committee did ask for approval for the following safety protocols: pre-travel health surveys, daily health questionnaires via an app, thermal scans of all mandatory attendees before they get on sanitized transportation, anti-bacterial gel widely available, and aggressive sanitizing of public areas.

Fogarty asked Cohen, “If President Trump’s week deadline that he set, whether it stands remains to be seen, but if it does, if you had to make the decision in a week, what would the decision be?” Cohen replied, “I couldn’t say. One, it’s not my decision to make. But what we keep sharing, is to make sure that we have options as we go forward.”

Cohen says she recognizes the complexity and scale of an event like the RNC. Options, she repeated several times to me, are important. She says, “The world, unfortunately, is different, just over these last few months.”

The Republican National Committee sent their reply to Governor Cooper after WCCB’s interview with Dr. Cohen. We have asked her office for an updated statement from her about the letter. We’ll let you know when we hear back.