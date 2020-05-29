Wilson’s World Home School: Designer David Bulfin Of BoltGroup Talks About Innovative Projects That Help Those At Higher Risk To COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Touching public surfaces is a major concern during the COVID-19 crisis. Local designer, David Bulfin of BoltGroup joins Wilson ‘s World Home School to talk about the different innovative projects that the company has come up with to help those who are at higher risk to COVID-19.

To learn more about BoltGroup and its innovative projects, you can visit their website at boltgroup.com/covid-response-product.

