Hundreds March For George Floyd In Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. – A large crowd gathered at Fountain Park in Rock Hill on Saturday to peacefully protest the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died in Minnesota in police custody.

“Martin Luther King said that, “There’s nothing more powerful than the sound of powerful feet matching with the determined people,” Pastor and march organizer C.T. Kirk said. “Our voices are more impactful then us looting, then us hurting each other, then us burning down our city. We got a voice and we need to share it.”

Kirk and the other protesters want to see policy change in Rock Hill.

“We do need to push for a citizens review board with some subpoena power, that’s important for transparency, that’s important in order for trust, but it also builds relationships with law enforcement,” Rock Hill resident Antonio Mickel said. “We’re not anti-police.

We understand that police are important to our community.”

A few leaders at the march have a meeting with the Rock Hill police chief on Thursday.