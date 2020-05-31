A Second Day Of Protests Moves Into Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A State of Emergency for Charlotte and Mecklenburg County was declared and peaceful protests took place earlier on Saturday, but tensions between protesters and police escalated for the second night in a row.

CMPD declared unlawful assembly outside their headquarters in Uptown, and tried to disperse the gathered protesters using tear gas and flash-bangs. Officers were seen detaining several people, some arrested for assault and illegal gun possession. The scene moved to the Charlotte Transportation Center where one protester fell into a grate, requiring a rescue from emergency services.

Protests have been taking place in more cities across the US since George Floyd was killed while in the custody of Minneapolis Police. Floyd was held on the ground in handcuffs after a reported non-violent offense. Several video clips of the incident suggest Floyd did not resist being detained either. The officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck was charged with murder on Friday.

Morgan Fogarty and Drew Bollea with Marvin Beach and Trish Williford, have the latest on Saturday night’s protests in Charlotte, with highlights from Rock Hill, Columbia, Atlanta and New York and CMPD Chief Kerr Putney calls into the studio.

