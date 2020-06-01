Panthers Players Take Part In Justice Walk For George Floyd

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amid the growing unrest in the country following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police several Panthers players are making their voices heard.

Tre Boston, Shaq Thompson, Chris Manhertz, Andre Smith and Ian Thomas all participated in the Justice Walk for George Floyd on Monday. The walk went through Myers Park and Dilworth and remained peaceful.

Boston and Thompson have been vocal on Twitter expressing their frustration with the treatment of black people in the US.