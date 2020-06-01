Protesters Hold March in Charlotte Suburbs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Activists took their cry for justice to Charlotte’s suburbs on Monday night.

Hundreds marched through Dilworth and Myers Park, demanding justice for George Floyd and an end to police brutality.

Organizers say it’s one thing to see a protest on TV, but it’s another to see it outside your home.

“This is where the money is. This is where, I hate to say it, a lot of racist people live in this area, I’ve walked through here and people have crossed the street,” said organizer Kass Ottley.