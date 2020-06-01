Who Is Behind Violent Protests Across Charlotte, And The Country? Local Law Enforcement Weighs-In

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Donald Trump is designating Antifa as a terrorist organization. The announcement comes after protests erupted across the country over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of a police officer.

ANTIFA is short for Antifacist, and describes a broad militant movement whose political believes lean toward the left but do not conform with the Democratic Party’s platform. Federal officials say they are aware of outside groups behind some of the chaos. Right now, there is no evidence that suggests ANTIFA is behind any of the recent violence.

In Charlotte, CMPD arrested dozens of people, many of them were not Charlotte residents. The challenge is identifying who these protesters are, and identifying if they paid to come here to incite violence.

“You can’t tell at first glance. There are groups that are paid to go to cities to protest and participate, some just for numbers, some to participate in illegal activities to bring that sort of edge, but unless you see several protests from city to city, and you can pick out people, that’s the only way you’re going to be able to tell,” says Michael Tinsley, former Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Officer.

Three CMPD officers received minor injuries during the protests. Several people were arrested, many involving weapons charges.