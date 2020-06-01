Wilson’s World: A Homeschool Online Art Lesson with Holt School of Fine Art

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson decided today was a good day to take an online class with the Holt School of Fine Art and create a picture of his dog George. Ebony Simpson with Holt walked him through his creation.

Holt School will be offering the online classes as they re-open for regular classes with a limited attendance in accordance with social distancing requirements. They will also be offering Pop-Up Plein Air Painting Workshops later this summer.

Learn more more about Holt School of Fine Art and their classes at their website holtschooloffineart.com.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.