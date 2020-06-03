Luke Kuechly Could Join Panthers Scouting Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers on Tuesday officially placed linebacker Luke Kuechly on the NFL’s reserved or retired list. But Kuechly could soon be back in a new capacity.

Kuechly is considering a role in the front office, where he’d join the team as a pro scout. Famous for his love of the game and hours spent dissecting film, Kuechly would be able to carry those passions over into a new career.

During his eight seasons patrolling the middle of the defense, Kuechly became one of the greatest players to wear a Panthers’ uniform. He racked up 1,092 tackles, the most in the NFL since he entered the league, and made the Pro Bowl seven times.

All-Pro linebacker Kuechly announced his retirement at the age of 28 in January of this year. His decision to retire came as a surprise for many Panthers fans as he delivered an emotional video announcement.

“I think now is the right chance for me to move on,” Kuechly said during his retirement announcement. “It makes me sad because I love playing this game, I’ve played it since I was a kid. It’s my favorite thing in the world to do. The memories I have from this place and this organization and being on the field with these guys – they’ll never go away.”