Carolina Panthers All-Pro Linebacker Luke Kuechly Retires At 28

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly has announced his retirement from the NFL at 28.

Kuechly made the following statement on Panthers.com:

“I think now is the right chance for me to move on,” Kuechly said. “It makes me sad because I love playing this game, I’ve played it since I was a kid. It’s my favorite thing in the world to do. The memories I have from this place and this organization and being on the field with these guys – they’ll never go away.

“In my heart I know it’s the right thing to do… There’s only one way to play this game since I was a little kid – play fast, play physical and play strong. And at this point I don’t know if I am able to do that anymore.”

The 28-year-old Kuechly played 8 seasons all with the Panthers and retires as a seven-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowl selection, 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and 2012 Defensive Rookie of the Year.