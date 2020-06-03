Matt Rhule Says Action, Not Just Words Are Needed To End Systemic Racism

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is speaking out and he isn’t mincing words.

“What’s gripping our country is systemic racism,” said Rhule, “And to me, it must be rooted out at every turn.”

Rhule spoke with the media via video conference on Tuesday for 45 minutes. He said he was “heartbroken and saddened,” by the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

On Friday during the Panthers team meeting Rhule spoke with the team instead of the scheduled comedian.