Parts of Republican National Convention Could Remain in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Organizers indicate parts of the Republican National Convention could remain in Charlotte, despite President Trump’s tweets about moving it to another city.

Party leaders say it seems likely they may hold “official business” in Charlotte, with President Trump accepting the nomination in another city.

The parties involved in the contract will meet on Thursday.

Charlotte City Attorney Patrick Baker says right now both sides are still party to a contract signed in 2018.

“We have asked for clarity of what their intentions are based on some of the tweets and other releases that were made last night,” Baker said during a news conference on Wednesday.

Baker says the city has already spent $14 million on the convention but expects to be reimbursed from a grant.

“I don’t want to speculate about terminations or breach of contract,” Baker said.

Vice Chair of Meck GOP, Sarah Reidy-Jones says the move is disappointing.

“This is a very blue area, but really it was a great way to energize Republicans and energize people that were excited to be able to showcase the Queen City,” Reidy-Jones says.

As a delegate, she’ll now be waiting to see if she’ll have to travel to another city to formally nominate President Trump.

“We are just hopeful that this continues and gets to happen in what ever capacity here,” Reidy-Jones says.

Meantime, local businesses are also reeling.

Sunway Charters planned to shuttle delegates from hotels to the Spectrum Center.

Lee Helms is now preparing to make refunds.

“We booked over 50 vehicles for this event, probably a couple hundred thousand dollars revenue coming in to us,” Helms says.