Auto Glass Repair: What You Should Know About It

Have you ever stopped to consider how important auto glass is to your drive time? It keeps the outside out, protects you from the elements and road debris, and ensures that you’re comfortable inside the cabin no matter the weather outside. It plays a crucial part in keeping you safe and happy when you’re behind the wheel, which is why it’s so important to ensure that it stays in good shape and that if it gets damaged, you seek out repairs or replacement in a timely manner. Toyota of N Charlotte’s body shop is here with the info you need – learn everything you should know about auto glass!

How to handle auto glass damage

Unfortunately, it’s pretty easy for auto glass to get damaged. Whether it’s a rock flying up off the road, bad weather throwing debris around, or a car accident, it’s likely that your N Charlotte Toyota will face damage to its auto glass at some point in its lifetime. That’s why it’s important that you know how to approach repairs and replacement so you can deal with the issue right away. Remember, damaged glass is compromised glass, which means it’s dangerous for both you and your passengers every time you hit the road.

So, how do you know if you need to get auto glass repairs or just replace the glass entirely? Here’s what our Charlotte body shop techs have to say about it:

If the damage is smaller than a quarter and doesn’t have cracks extending from it, you can likely just have it repaired. However, this may leave a blemish on the glass, so it’s a good idea to ask the repair technician about blemishes beforehand if this bothers you. Regardless, what may seem like a small chip can quickly become a lot bigger and cracking can occur given the right pressure and conditions, so don’t put off repairs.

If the damage is bigger than a quarter or has cracks extending from it, then you’ll likely need an auto glass replacement. Damage like this means the integrity of the glass is pretty compromised and it’s a serious danger to you and your passengers. You should schedule an appointment to have this taken care of as quickly as you possibly can.

Let Toyota of N Charlotte fix your glass and get you back on the road

It’s also a good idea to run auto glass repairs through your car insurance company. Unfortunately, in the state of NC you’ll have to pay toward a deductible for this type of repair (in FL, where our sister stores are located, replacement glass is free without even a deductible). Repairs can cost anywhere from $100+ and replacements can run up to $400+, so make sure you contact your insurance to get a claim started before you go for repairs.

And don’t forget, our Charlotte Toyota Certified Collision Center specializes in auto glass repairs and replacement! We can get you back on the road in no time – just call us. We’re open and waiting at (704) 659-2040, or you can stop by 13429 Statesville Road, just off I-77 at exit 23 in Huntersville.

Return Home