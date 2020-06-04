Fourth COVID-19 Outbreak Identified At Senior Living Facility In Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. (News Release) — Catawba County Public Health is investigating a newly identified outbreak of COVID-19 at Brookdale Senior Living – Falling Creek, where 2 residents have tested positive for the virus. The assisted living facility is informing patients, their family members, and staff about the situation.

This is the fourth congregate care facility outbreak identified in Catawba County. In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases.

The facility has conducted widespread testing and is working closely with Public Health to ensure control measures are in place to help prevent further spread of the disease.

“We are in frequent communication with facility administrators and have advised the facility on cleaning and disinfection, best practices for providing meals and separating residents, and encouraging the use of masks for residents,” said Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken.

Public Health is continuing daily monitoring of all congregate care facilities in our community in order to respond as quickly as possible to reports of potential illness.

More information about Catawba County’s COVID-19 response and recommended prevention measures can be found online at www.catawbacountync.gov.