Gov. Cooper Floats Possible Phase 2.5 Plan As Pressure Mounts From Bars and Gyms to Reopen

CHARLOTTE, NC – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper floated the idea of a phase 2.5 of the reopen plan during a Thursday news conference.

The comment comes as the governor is facing pressure and lawsuits from bar and gym owners who were cut out of the phase two reopen plans.

“We’re going to let the data and the science drive the decisions here,” said Cooper.

Gov. Cooper making it clear what indicators they’re following during the reopen plan. The percent of positive COVID tests have crept up from 7% to 10% this week. Still, businesses are open under limited capacity and companies are working on ways to open up safely.

“There is a possibility that even before we get to the timeline of phase three, that we may want to do a phase 2.5,” said Cooper.

This comes as bars and gyms remain closed. The North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association filing a lawsuit today to force the governor to let them reopen under the same rules as restaurants and breweries.

A bill that would open up bars for outdoor seating sits on Cooper’s Desk. A bill to open gyms at limited capacity is expected to be voted on in the state senate next week.

“The way that legislation is written, that ability is taken away from the executive branch under this or any other emergency that might occur,” said Cooper.

Cooper says he worries that a change in law would add extra hurdles to overturn in the case of a COVID surge that overwhelms hospitals.

There’s even more concern after roughly a week of large protests across the state that are drawing thousands of people.

“Anytime we see large groups of folks coming together we know there is the potential for exposure when folks aren’t able to socially distance,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state health director.

Cohen stressed the importance of testing for people who are in crowds.

“We want folks that have been at a mass gathering whether that was a protest or somewhere else, like a speedway, to potentially think about getting tested,” said Cohen.

