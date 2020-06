Hornets owner Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand are giving back. In a joint statement Jordan and Jordan Brand announced they will be donating $100 million over the next ten years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.

Joint Statement from Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand regarding $100m donation. pic.twitter.com/yYXWh5eBZl — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) June 5, 2020