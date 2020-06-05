NCDHHS Reports First COVID-19 Pediatric Death In North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the first COVID-19-associated pediatric death in North Carolina. A child in the central part of the state died June 1 from complications associated with COVID-19 infection. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information regarding this child will be released.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to this child’s family,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore. “While most COVID-19 cases in children are not severe, this is a tragic reminder for all of us that COVID-19 can be a serious illness for anyone. We want to encourage people to protect themselves and others by wearing face coverings, waiting at least six feet apart and washing hands often whenever you leave home.”

As of June 4, more than 950 COVID-19-associated deaths have been reported in North Carolina, with nearly 800 of those being in people over 65 years of age. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), less than one percent of COVID-19-associated deaths reported nationally have been in children 17 and younger.

NCDHHS recommends COVID-19 testing for anyone with symptoms or anyone who thinks they have been exposed to COVID-19 whether or not they have symptoms. More information on who should be tested is available at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing.

If you believe you or someone you know may need a COVID-19 test, or if you are advised that you have been exposed to the virus, there are resources available online:

Visit Check My Symptoms (www.ncdhhs.gov/symptoms) and enter your symptoms to determine if you should consider getting tested for COVID-19. If a test is recommended, you will receive a link to a list of nearby testing sites via email or text.

(www.ncdhhs.gov/symptoms) and enter your symptoms to determine if you should consider getting tested for COVID-19. If a test is recommended, you will receive a link to a list of nearby testing sites via email or text. Visit Find My Testing Place (www.ncdhhs.gov/TestingPlace) and enter your county or ZIP code to access a list of nearby testing site locations online.

All North Carolinians should continue practicing the 3 Ws to protect themselves and others when leaving home. Wear a cloth face covering if you will be with other people. Wait 6 feet apart and avoid close contact. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.

For more data and information about North Carolina’s COVID-19 key metrics, visit the North Carolina COVID-19 Dashboard at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard. For the latest information on COVID-19, visit nc.gov/covid19.