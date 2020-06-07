Queen City Unity Executive Director Speaks Out After CPI Security Fallout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Following comments made by CPI Security CEO Ken Gill the company continues to lose partnerships with various sports teams. The Panthers, Hornets, Knights, NC State and South Carolina have all ended their partnerships with CPI.

“It’s been extremely encouraging to see so many people that have called and canceled their services,” Queen City Unity executive director Jorge Millares said.

Millares penned an open letter to Charlotte Vi Lyles, city council and the city manager speaking out against police brutality. CPI CEO Ken Gill responded to the email and focused on black on black crime.

As customers cancel their CPI service and employees resign and quit their job with CPI, Queen City Unity is providing job placement services.