11-Year-Old Shot While Playing In West Charlotte Parking Lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating after an 11-year-old was shot while playing in the parking lot of a West Charlotte apartment complex.

Officers responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon call for service to Little Rock Apartments on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a teenage boy who had been shot in the calf.

MEDIC responded and transported the victim to the hospital where he is being treated for the non-life threatening injury. The victim’s name will not be released due to his age.

The initial investigation revealed that along with the juvenile victim’s injury, two parked and unoccupied vehicles were also hit. The unknown suspect(s) fled the scene and have not been located. It does not appear that the victim was specifically being targeted.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.