Wilson’s World: A Homeschool Ballet Lesson for Wilson and a Performance from the World of Ballet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson took us out to San Diego, California this more where he visits with a group of ballet dancers to find out what they have been doing during the lockdown. Ballerina Kirsten Bloom and dancers Tigran Sargsyan and Magnus Christoffersen talked about how they having been utilizing their talent to entertain others during this less-entertaining time. After a short ballet performance by the talented trio it was then time for a not-so-talented Wilson to get a lesson. His ballet “space pants” were as about as entertaining as his attempt at ballet.

The 3 dancers have been in lockdown together and for the past several weeks have been performing live in Kirsten’s backyard Monday-Friday from 1-2PM (PST) on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/ arcentertainmentcompany/ dancing and creating original dances.

Kirsten, Tigran, and Magnus are all performers with Arc Entertainment Company. More information on Arc can be found at their website arcentertainmentcompany.com.

