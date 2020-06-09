CMPD Updates Dispersal Order Protocols Following Scrutiny Over Handling of Protest Last Week

CHARLOTTE, NC – A week after protesters were trapped and gassed in Uptown, there are multiple internal and external investigations into CMPD’s handling of the events that unfolded on June 2nd.

“If we determine that issues rise to the level of policy violations, we’re going to hold people accountable, including yours truly,” said CMPD Chief Kerr Putney during a virtual news conference.

Putney says he wishes things had unfolded differently and that he welcomes the scrutiny about what happened.

Video from Queen City Nerve shows protesters being funneled down 4th street on Tuesday night. Shortly after, tear gas is thrown and flash bangs go off at both ends of the street. Pepper balls were also fired from an elevated position.



As investigations by state and local agencies continue, Chief Putney formally updating the department’s civil emergency units operating procedure.

Now, dispersal orders must be made loudly, clearly, and repeatedly. Dispersal orders must be given before chemicals or other agents are used on the protesters. And if an unlawful protest reassembles, a new dispersal order must be given.

WCCB asked Putney if he regretted anything that happened. He said he regrets that officers were put in a position to receive justified criticism. He then put some of the blame back on protesters.

“I regret that we were put in a position where we have to deploy chemical munitions. There’s an easy solution. When we say disperse this is unlawful, people need to go home,” said Putney.

There is some discrepancy about when the dispersal order was given and how much time passed before CMPD took action.

In the 12 days since protests began, 19 officers have been injured, including one with a fractured ankle. 128 people have been arrested and 23 weapons recovered.