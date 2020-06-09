Local Leaders Encourage Protesters to Get Tested for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Local leaders are encouraging people who have participated in recent protests to get tested for COVID-19.

It comes as Mecklenburg County sees an increase in the percentage of tests coming back positive.

County Health Director Gibbie Harris says protesters will be able to get tested, even if they aren’t showing symptoms.

Harris says social distancing is on the decline, leading to more cases and more people in the hospital.

She says the White House has identified Mecklenburg as one of seven counties in North Carolina needing more attention.

There will now be an effort to increase testing ten-fold.