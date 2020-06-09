Wilson’s World: Learning More About Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation and their CLT Future 2020 Competition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – This morning Wilson takes us to the Catawba River where we meet John Searby, Executive Director, and ‎Haley Tedder, Program Director, with Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation (CRF). John and Haley talk with Wilson about the partnership of CRF with other non-profits in the area for their CLT Future 2020 Competition. This competition is a “Shark Tank” style competition for high school students to showcase an innovative idea that tackles an environmental problem facing our region. The competition was created to inspire the next generation of Charlotteans to put their talents to work for the good of our environment. Winners of the competition will receive scholarships ranging from $500 up to $4,000. Find out more about the competition as well as how to submit entries HERE.

The Catawba Riverkeeper does have some great summer activities for kids even during the current pandemic situation. Wilson also found out more about their summer camps as well as their ‘summer camp in a box.’ Haley showed us some of the fun that kids will have with their summer camp kit. Get more information on the Catawba Riverkeeper’s ‘camp in a box’ HERE. And learn more about the Catawba Riverkeeper at their website catawbariverkeeper.org.

