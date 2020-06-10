Edge On The Clock: New Study Shows Women Create Less Greenhouse Gas Emissions Than Men

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A new study from the University of Otago in New Zealand shows women are responsible for less greenhouse gas emissions than men. The survey studied 50,000 New Zealanders and found that men were more likely to travel by car and although women make more trips, they were more likely to take public transportation or walk.

Plus, at drive-thrus restaurants in Alberta, Canada, you can now get food and free masks to help protect against coronavirus.

And, Anytime Fitness is speaking out after the backlash it received after one of its franchises in Wisconsin created an ‘I Can’t Breathe’ workout.