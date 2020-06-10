Investigation Underway After 17-Year-Old Shot Several Times In Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A shooting investigation is underway in Gastonia after a teen was shot several times on Tuesday.

According to Gastonia Police, the shooting happened on North Broad Street around 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they located a 17-year-old girl who was struck several times. The victim was transported to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center where she is in stable condition.

This is an on-going and active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gastonia Police Detectives at 704-866-6878.