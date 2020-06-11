Edge On The Clock: Lady Antebellum Changes Name To Lady A

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The country group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A. The band issued a statement Thursday saying they decided to drop the ‘antebellum’ from their name after realizing the word’s association to slavery. The band’s members say they are embarrassed they didn’t take the word’s implications into consideration sooner.

Plus, now the fashion industry, like many others, is re-examining its role in the anti-racism conversation.

And, Walmart is dropping its policy of locking up multi-cultural hair and beauty products.