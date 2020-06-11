Mecklenburg County Detention Center Reports Positive COVID-19 Cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office has reported a confirmed case of COVID-19 in their Mecklenburg County Detention Center population.
There is a total number of two residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus with one being active. In addition, there was an individual who came in positive, they were put into COVID protocol and once the results came back they were already bonded out.
The contact trace analysis has been conducted and the exposure to others has been very minimal.
Dejah Gilliam, the Public Information Manager at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office made the following statement:
We have residents in and out of various stages of our COVID-19 protocols. Some enter the facility and are placed in the COVID-19 protocol based on responses obtained during the medical screening and others may have COVID like symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution we treat every case as if it’s a potential exposure and respiratory monitor, isolate or quarantine based on the recommendation of our contracted healthcare provider.
MCSO is still taking all of the necessary precautions with medical screenings of all persons to include employees entering our facilities, enhanced cleaning and sanitation efforts and emphasis on following the recommended CDC guidelines.