Mecklenburg County Detention Center Reports Positive COVID-19 Cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office has reported a confirmed case of COVID-19 in their Mecklenburg County Detention Center population.

There is a total number of two residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus with one being active. In addition, there was an individual who came in positive, they were put into COVID protocol and once the results came back they were already bonded out.

The contact trace analysis has been conducted and the exposure to others has been very minimal.

Dejah Gilliam, the Public Information Manager at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office made the following statement: