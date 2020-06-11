Truist Selects New Name For BB&T Ballpark

1/3

CHARLOTTE, N.C., (News Release) – The Charlotte Knights and Truist announced today that BB&T Ballpark will be renamed Truist Field as a continuation of its naming partnership rights with the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox team.

As part of the partnership, Truist has committed to a $75,000 donation to the “Knights Care 4 CLT” fund, which was set up by the Knights in April in an effort to help those affected by COVID-19. The fund was established to help healthcare workers, select local charities, as well as Knights’ employees (part-time, game-day, and full-time) who are in need. This donation is a part of Truist Cares*, an initiative to support basic needs, medical supplies and financial hardship relief efforts in response to COVID-19.

The full brand transition will take place in June with expected completion by the end of the summer. The new rebranding effort will include updating signage throughout the park, including the video board, field walls, indoor and outdoor signage, new street banners & highway signs, and staff apparel.

“BB&T has been a valued partner for us and the North Carolina community, we are thrilled to be a part of this new chapter in history with them as Truist. We look forward to creating new memories at Truist Field,” said Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer, Dan Rajkowski.

The Charlotte Knights and Truist will work together to deliver new programs that will benefit the Charlotte community.

Beginning on Friday, June 12 at 5:00 p.m., Truist Field will open its gates for people to enjoy a fun night out in the Queen City. Those in attendance will be able to eat, drink, and play disc golf on the field beginning at 5:15 PM on Friday night and continuing with several sessions over the weekend. Adhering to the state’s health and safety guidelines, each session offers limited availability and reservations with pre-payment required. Get more information here. Disc golf is presented by Another Round Disc Golf.

Starting next week, the Knights will also be accommodating small groups for batting practice sessions on select weekdays and additional programming that will be offered to the public. More information on those opportunities will be announced through the team’s website, social media, and email communication.

For more information, visit www.Truist.com and www.charlotteknights.com.