Hot in Hollywood: Garth Brooks Performing Drive-In Concert and ‘Magic’ is Getting a Documentary
The Most Talked About Celeb and Entertainment Stories...This is Hot in Hollywood!
CHARLOTTE, NC– Garth Brooks will perform a concert like he never has before! The country music icon will perform a drive-in concert, that will then be broadcast to 300 drive-in movie theaters across North America. Plus, ‘Magic’ Johnson is having a feature length documentary about his life produced. It will be released in 2021.