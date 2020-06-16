Cabarrus County Sees Triple-Digit COVID-19 Increase In One Week

June 16, 2020:

Officials with Cabarrus Health Alliance say there has been another COVID-19 related death in Cabarrus County in the last 24 hours. This brings the total of deaths to 27 in Cabarrus County.

Officials say the average age of these 27 individuals is 78.8-years-old.

Twenty deaths (74%) were related to a long-term care facility

Seven individuals died before their 70th birthday

Twenty individuals were older than 70-years-old when they died

CHA officials say they want the public to understand that young people can and are being impacted by COVID, including death. Two of the county’s most recent deaths have been an individual in their 20’s and one in their 40’s.

June 16, 2020 Cabarrus County case count:

760 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cabarrus County

Of the 760 confirmed cases:

216 are active

517 are recovered

27 have resulted in death

Stay safe: wear a mask, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands frequently.

June 15, 2020:

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (News Release) — Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA), Cabarrus County’s public health authority, reports a triple-digit case count increase, as 184 new COVID-19 positive cases were identified between June 5 and June 15.

As testing is more readily available, and criteria expands to ensure those who need to be tested can access testing, percent of positive cases becomes an important data point for health officials to monitor.

June 15, 2020 Cabarrus County case count:

740 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cabarrus County

Of the 740 confirmed cases:

231 are active

483 are recovered

26 have resulted in death

As of June 6, more than 7,800 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Cabarrus County since March 16.

During the week of May 31 – June 6, 9.9% of tests done returned positive. This is a data point that has been increasing in the past several weeks.

“Over the last two weeks, we have seen a dramatic drop in the average age of death due to COVID-19 related illness, from 83 years old to 39,” said CHA Health Director Dr. Bonnie Coyle.

“Deaths among younger populations, along with our rapidly growing case count are extremely concerning as we approach the tentative start of Phase 3 Reopening and the July 4th holiday.”

Active cases in long term care facilities has dramatically decreased. As of June 13, 11 of the active 202 cases in Cabarrus County are related to a long term care facility. At one point in this pandemic, a majority of cases were related to a facility. This shift illustrates the spread in the community.

As the state reopens and residents return to work, CHA urges the community to continue practicing the 3 W’s – Wear a mask or cloth face covering; Wait six feet apart; and Wash hands often or use hand sanitizer – to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Health officials are monitoring different data sets closely, to ensure local leaders and the public are aware of their increased risk of exposure. “Each of us play an important role in flattening the curve and protecting ourselves, as well as those around us,” said Coyle.

If you have symptoms of fever (100.4 or higher), cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell, it is recommended you seek testing.

Those who work in high risk jobs where social distancing is hard to achieve are also encouraged to be tested even if not symptomatic. Anyone who has been a part of large gatherings should be tested.

Please call your primary care provider for testing. If you do not have a primary care provider, you can call the CHA Health Information Line at 704-920-1213. CHA provide COVID testing every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday by appointment.