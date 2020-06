PINEVILLE, N.C. — Carolina Place Mall is hosting a blood drive on Thursday, June 18th from 11am-4pm with The Blood Connection, a community blood center. All blood donors will receive free COVID-19 antibody testing and a $10 VISA gift card.

The blood mobile will be parked near the Barnes and Noble at 11025 Carolina Place Parkway in Pineville, N.C.

Donors can make an appointment by clicking HERE.