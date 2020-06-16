Edge On The Clock: T-Mobile Blamed For Widespread Cell Phone Service Outages Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you had cell phone issues Monday, you weren’t alone. At last check, about 25,000 customers were still dealing with outages. T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint all shared reports of service interruption Monday, but the companies blame T-Mobile for the problems. Service tracking site Down Detector says that at its highest point Monday, more than 100,000 customers reported outages in the US.

Plus, Ford Motor Company plans to unveil a new version of the Bronco on July 9th, which happens to be OJ Simpson’s 73rd birthday. Ford says the launch date of the 2021 Bronco is “purely coincidental.”

And, a move to install a Dolly Parton statue in place of a bust of a confederate general and KKK grand wizard that’s currently in place in the Tennessee State Capitol.