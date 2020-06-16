President Trump Signs Executive Order On Police Reform

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump will sign an executive order on police reform Tuesday, as protests against police brutality sweep the country. The order has not been finalized, but is expected to include a database to better track excessive use of force by officers. The executive action comes as lawmakers of both parties work on police reform legislation. The move comes on the heels of yet another deadly police shooting, this time in Atlanta. Rayshard Brooks was shot twice in the back in the parking lot of a Wendy’s Restaurant Friday night. Police were called to the scene after Brooks was found asleep in his car. Police say he failed a breathalyzer and as they attempted to take Brooks into custody, a scuffle ensued, and Brooks grabbed one of the officer’s taser. Video shows Brooks attempting to run while firing the taser. One of the officers shoots him, and Brooks later dies at the hospital. We asked a former CMPD Officer when should an officer fire his weapon.

“It shouldn’t have happened in this case because this was not a deadly force encounter. There were two officers, one still had his taser. I don’t think that should’ve rose to a deadly force situation,” says Michael Tinsley, former CMPD Officer. “In any deadly force situations, officers are training to shoot center mass. They are supposed to fire twice and reassess the situation. Center mass is usually the easiest target to hit and it’s also the easiest target to hit to stop the threat to neutralize you coming at me,” he says.

Tinsley says he hopes President Trump will address the need for stricter disciplinary actions for officers. He also believes the current training procedures for officers are ‘watered down’. Tinsley says many officers across the country aren’t trained for real life situations.