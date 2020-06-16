Statesville Man Charged With 10 Counts Of Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor For Possessing Child Porn

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man is facing ten counts of felony third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Darren Campbell says the department received a CyberTip through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in March that the man was possibly in possession of child pornography.

An investigation was launched and detectives took 65-year-old Michael Hawkins into custody while executing search warrants at his home. He was issued a $250,000 secured bond on the charges.